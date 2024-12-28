Unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue into the weekend, making it the perfect time to check out Bright Lights Windsor.

The forecast high Saturday is 12 C or 54 F, and Sunday is 13 C or 55 F, with evening lows well above freezing.

Bright Lights opened in Jackson Park at the end of November with dozens of dazzling light displays lit up for the public to enjoy.

Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino says he's been astounded by the attendance levels this year.

"Every time I drive by, the pathways are packed with people, and I think that over the next few days anyone who hasn't had a chance to visit Bright Lights or wants to go see it again, what a great opportunity with the weather warming up sightly, it's a great great great place to go visit with your friends and family."

The city introduced The Chalet this year , which is a licensed interactive tent space, in partnership WindsorEats, furnished with cozy decor serving as a warming area.

Agostino says he's heard a lot of positive feedback on the space from attendees.

"Everybody loves the tent that Adriano and WindsorEats is running out there, not only are we getting a great response on the tent that's there but I have people asking me can we get something like that at the new skating rink, what a great idea, what a great addition."

He says the city proud to offer a free activity to public to enjoy over the holiday's.

"A lot of people are still off of work, a lot of people are still looking for things to do. It's a great thing to visit and then head downtown right after to finish your night, or go downtown first and then head to Bright Lights, so there's so many great things there, and with the weather changing the way it is, it's certain we're expecting more people to come and visit."

Bright Lights Windsor runs daily from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 7, 2025.