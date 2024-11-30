Hundreds braved the first taste of winter-like weather Friday night for the beginning to Bright Lights Windsor in Jackson Park.

AM800's Meg Roberts and Dan MacDonald were the emcees for the opening night event.

The new path for 2024 will take visitors through a series of seasonally themed zones : Northern Lights, The Enchanted Children's Village, Wish Upon a Star, W.E. the North, Candy Cane Lane, Merry and Bright, Santa's Workshop, Winter Wonderland, and Peace and Love Around the World.

Derick attended with his two son's Oliver and Elliot, representing Sonata Music Studio who were caroling at the event.

"It's a great thing to the bring the community together. We've bringing the kids here ever since they were little babies and it's become a yearly tradition for us."

Oliver says he would like to come to Bright Lights every day.

"I like how everybody sings and also the Christmas Tree is my favourite part."

Elliot likes the family atmosphere.

"I like that I'm spending time with my family here, and that there's a lot of activities."

Mayor Drew Dilkens attended opening night and says its great for the community to come together over the holiday season.

"It's a free event so when you have a time where you have affordibility issues and challenges, everyone's welcome here and we get so many sponsors that come on board to make this event successful. I'm just really appreciative and grateful to the community."

Bright Lights Windsor runs daily from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 7, 2025.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian