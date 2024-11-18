A Season to Shine.

That is the theme of this year's Bright Lights Windsor.

The dazzling light displays go live for the public in Jackson Park beginning Friday Nov. 29, and will run through Tuesday Jan. 7, 2025.

The new path will take visitors through a series of seasonally themed zones: Northern Lights, The Enchanted Children's Village, Wish Upon a Star, W.E. the North, Candy Cane Lane, Merry and Bright, Santa's Workshop, Winter Wonderland, and Peace and Love Around the World.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says he's proud of Bright Lights Windsor, and the 100,000 people it attracts annually.

"Bright Lights is an event not to miss and certainly an award winning event. Award winning last year, rated one of the best festivals in Ontario, and so we're excited to have it back this year, we look forward to welcoming everyone as of November 29."

The W.E. Made It: Holiday Market returns and nestled inside it is The Chalet.

The Chalet is a licensed interactive tent space, in partnership Windsor Eats.

The area will be furnished with cozy decor and also serves as a warming area, making it the perfect spot to relax and socialize during Bright Lights.

He says the introduction of a licensed area was based on visitor feedback.

"They looked at what's happening across the river in Detroit, with Campus Martius, and there was a licensed area near the ice rink in Detroit and so people said why can't we have that in Windsor? So we found a way to work with Windsor Eats, we have food and beverage, it's a warming station as well, so people can come and hang out a little longer and enjoy Bright Lights in a different way as well."

Dilkens says the cost for putting on the annual event have remained the same each year, even with inflation.

It costs around $500,000 annually to install and take down the lights.

"The operating budget has remained static and we're able to bring on new sponsors who help offset some of the costs and help fund the additions that we're adding, which is part of the excitement here, and so ENWIN being a new sponsor this year. We're excited to bring them on and some others as well, and so we can continue to grow the festival with the same operating dollars because of the sponsorship we're receiving from partners in the community."

Monday evenings will also be "Silent Nights" with lights will be on, but sound muted and strobe elements paused, so that it is accommodating to sensory sensitivities.

Oening ceremonies will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Nov. 29.

AM800's Dan MacDonald and Meg Roberts will be the emcees for the opening night event.

Following opening night, Bright Lights Windsor will run daily from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 7, 2025.