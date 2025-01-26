Windsor Police have arrested a 55-year-old man and seized over $20,000 worth of fentanyl following an investigation into a stolen vehicle.

On January 19, police recovered a stolen car that was parked in the 2000 block of Ypres Avenue.

Through investigation, officers obtained video surveillance footage showing a male suspect using the stolen vehicle.

On January 23, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) located and arrested the suspect at a residence in the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue. During the arrest, officers seized 81.3 grams of fentanyl.

The man has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.