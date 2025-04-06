The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....mainly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this morning. High plus 5.

Tonight....partly cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Low zero.

Monday....increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning near noon. Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 in the morning. High 8.

Monday night....cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. Low minus 4.

Tuesday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. Windy. High plus 2.

Tuesday night....cloudy periods. Low minus 5.

Wednesday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Wednesday night....cloudy. Low plus 1.

Thursday....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Thursday night....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Friday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

Friday night....cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Saturday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.