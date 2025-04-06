Windsor Police are searching for a suspect following a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store within Tecumseh Mall.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a robbery at a jewelry store located inside of a mall in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Police state that a man wearing a face covering entered the store, used a weapon to smash a glass showcase, and stole approximately $50,000 worth of jewelry.

The suspect then ran to a vehicle in the parking lot and fled the scene prior to police arriving.

The store employees did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6' tall, with a slender build. At the time of the robbery, he wore a blue scarf over his face, a black baseball cap, a black hooded sweater, orange and black gloves, black jeans, and white and black sneakers.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a black GMC Sierra with chrome accents, chrome five-spoke wheels, and a Z71 decal on its bed.

The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers.