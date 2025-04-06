The game dates for the second round of the OHL playoffs have been announced.

The Windsor Spitfires will battle the Kitchener Rangers in Round 2.

The Spits eliminated the Soo Greyhounds in Round 1 of the playoffs after winning the best-of-seven series 4-1.

The Rangers also won their best-of-seven series 4-1 against the Flint Firebirds.

The second round of the playoffs will start on home ice for the Spitfires on Thursday, April 10. Game 2 will then be played on Saturday, April 12, before the series shifts to Kitchener.

AM800 News will have the broadcast for every Spitfire playoff game - home or away.

Windsor's complete 2025 Second Round schedule is below.