Windsor police are letting the public know of some road closures on Sunday for the Running Factory Spring Thaw 5K event.

From 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Riverside Drive East, between Thompson Road and Lauzon Road, and Prado Street, between Riverside Drive East and Wyandotte Street East, will be closed to vehicle traffic.

You're asked to avoid the area during that time.