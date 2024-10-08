A goaltender with the Windsor Spitfires has been recognized by the Ontario Hockey League.

Joey Costanzo has been named the OHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Sept. 30 to Oct. 6.

Costanzo helped the Spits win their two games last week - recording a shut out for the Thursday game at home against the visiting Soo Greyhounds where Windsor claimed a 5-0 victory.

The Spits then won their Saturday night game 5-1 in Brantford against the Bulldogs.

Last week, Costanzo stopped 53 out of 54 shots and put up a 0.50 goals-against average, and a .981 save percentage.

The 19-year-old currently leads all OHL goaltenders with a league-best .943 save percentage this season across four games played.

Last week, Windsor's Ethan Belchetz was named OHL Rookie of the Week.