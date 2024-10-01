The 2024 first overall draft pick for the Ontario Hockey League has been named Rookie of the Week.

Windsor Spitfires' Ethan Belchetz earned the recognition by the OHL following an outstanding debut weekend.

Belchetz recorded four goals, four assists, and eight points in only three games played.

The 16-year-old recorded a pair of assists in Wednesday's opening night game in Saginaw against the Spirit to help Windsor win 5-4 in overtime.

Belchetz didn't put up any points during Windsor's 5-4 loss to the Sting in Sarnia on Friday, however he was all over the scoresheet on Saturday during the Spitfires' home-opener game with four goals, and two assists in the 12-2 victory over the Kitchener Rangers.

His four goals are the most by a Spitfires 16-year-old rookie since Taylor Hall on March 6, 2008, and his six points were the most in a single game by an OHL 16-year-old newcomer since Matt Puempel on March 13, 2010.

Back in April, Windsor selected Belchetz first overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Oakville Rangers U16 AAA program.