A second suspect was taken into custody Monday afternoon in connection to a downtown stabbing that happened last week.

On the night of Monday Nov. 4, police responded to an assault near the intersection of Pelissier Street and Erie Street West, where officers located a 38-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said an argument between the victim and two men escalated and resulted in the victim being stabbed and hit with a metal pole.

A 39-year-old man was arrested by police last week and was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.

A warrant was issued for another suspect , a 30-year-old man. He was arrested Monday at a residence in the 1000 block of Pelissier Street.

He has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

-With files from AM800's Meagan Delaurier