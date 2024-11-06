Windsor Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 30-year-old man wanted in connection to a stabbing downtown.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Monday, police responded to an assaults near the intersection of Pelissier Street and Erie Street West, where officers located a 38-year-old man suffered from stab wound injuries. The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say there was an argument between the victim and two men that escalated and resulted in the victim being stabbed and hit with a metal pole.

A 39-year-old man was arrested by police on Tuesday in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue, and faces charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Meanwhile, police are searching for 30-year-old Skylar Scott who is wanted for charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

He is described as an Indigenous man, approximately 5'10'' tall, with a medium build, and long, black, curly hair in a ponytail. At the time of the incident, he wore a grey shirt, and beige pants or shorts.

Residents and business owners in the immediate area are asked to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. for evidence related to this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.