A rezoning request has been approved by a city committee to allow for three new dwellings.

The Development and Heritage Standing Committee met Monday afternoon and were presented with a report asking to rezone from commercial to residential to allow for the builds.

The three dwellings would each have six-units, and would each be three-storeys tall with a total of 22 parkings spots, three bike spaces, and a loading space located within a pie-shaped lot on Howard Avenue, Tuson Way, and Howard Place.

While there was some issues that will be addressed by the developer in terms of noise mitigation measures, there weren't any issues with the sanitary sewers in the area.

During Monday's meeting, councillor and committee member Kieran McKenzie stated he was in favour of the development, but had some concerns over traffic mitigation in the area as there is only one ingress and egress point from Howard Place.

However, the developer explained that a traffic study was not required for the development.

The request for rezoning was approved unanimously, and will now go to city council at a later date for a final stamp of approval.