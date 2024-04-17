One person has been charged and $41,900 in illegal drugs seized after police executed a search warrant at a downtown Windsor dispensary that sells magic mushrooms.

On April 16, 2024, at approximately 4 p.m., members of the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Unit executed a search warrant at Fun Guyz, located in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue.

During their search, officers located and seized the following:

• 2,980 psilocybin capsules

• 1,940 grams of dried psilocybin

• 507 grams psilocybin chocolate bars

• 165 grams psilocybin gummies

• 10 grams psilocybin hot chocolate

• 7 psilocybin pens

• 3 Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) vapes

• 30 grams psilocybin tea

• $2,420 in Canadian currency

A 19-year-old employee on scene at the time has been charged with possession of a substance for the purposes of trafficking.

This is not the first time the business has been raided by police.

In July, August, and December of 2023, officers executed warrants at the location, which resulted in the seizure of over $100,000 worth of psilocybin-infused products.

Health Canada warns that taking magic mushrooms can cause people to “see, hear or feel things that are not there, or to experience anxiety, fear, nausea and muscle twitches accompanied by increased heart rate and blood pressure.”

Police say this remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361.

They can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.