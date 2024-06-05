The Director of Public Health Programs with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says it's always concerning to see increases in the rates of overdoses in the region.



Eric Nadalin says this concern continues after an opioid alert was issued by the Health Unit on Tuesday afternoon.

This is the fourth alert to be issued since mid-March. Prior to the alert issued in March, the last recorded opioid alert by the Health Unit was in mid-September, 2023.

All of the last four alerts saw between 13 to 16 opioid overdose emergency department visits.

While these alerts can't necessarily be linked to the pause in operations at the SafePoint site as there were still alerts issued while the site was open, SafePoint recorded 859 client visits with 182 unique clients accessing services between April and October 2023.

The SafePoint site saw those visiting for consumption, but also wraparound services such as primary care and social services.

Nadalin says it's always concerning to see these increases.



"We monitor at the Health Unit, this is one of our core functions is to monitor different health issues in the region. And when see spikes in different health issues, including overdoses, it's our obligation to notify the community of what they can do to keep themselves safe."

He says the Health Unit wants to ensure that those who are using substances are doing so safely.

"Our message on that is to not use alone, not use by yourself, always start low and go slow with the quantities that you're consuming. Avoid mixing substances, don't mix with alcohol, don't mix with cannabis, and other substances that might add to the affect that an opioid might cause."



He says Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has a number of services available, as does the Health Unit.



"We would always direct folks to visit our website at wechu.org/gethelp, and that's a page that's dedicated to helping people find referrals for substance use to contact the appropriate agency for them, and to find the treatment services that are most appropriate."



Nadalin says at this time there has been no update on the SafePoint site as they for the results of the provincial critical incident review, and ultimately the approval of funding to operate the site.

SafePoint paused services on January 1, 2024.

In mid-May, the Medical Officer of Health for WECHU, Dr. Mehdi Aloosh stated that collaboration is key in facing the opioid crisis within the Windsor-Essex region.