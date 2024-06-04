A community alert has been issued after a high number of opioid-related emergency department visits in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s Opioid and Substance Use Notification System is reporting an elevated number of opioid overdoses between May 26 and June 1.

In total, there were 15 opioid overdoses reported among emergency department visits, eight of which involved fentanyl.

Partners involved in the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS), including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.

This is the second alert issued in Windsor-Essex in less than a month.

On May 21, an alert was issued after there were 13 opioid overdoses reported among emergency department visits between May 12 and May 18, with all 13 of the overdoses involving fentanyl.