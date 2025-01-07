A LaSalle native who was recently a member of Canada's world junior hockey team has been traded.

The Ontario Hockey League's Soo Greyhounds have traded defenseman Andrew Gibson to the Oshawa Generals.

In return for Gibson, the Generals are sending forward Brady Smith along with eight draft choices to the Greyhounds.

The 19-year-old Gibson was originally selected by the Hounds in the 4th round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection.

To date, he's recorded 23 goals and 49 assists in 145 career games played with the 'Hounds.

Gibson, a second-round pick by the NHL's Detroit Red Wings in 2023, signed his three-year, entry-level contract with the Wings in April 2024, but was traded to Nashville in June 2024.