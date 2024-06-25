A LaSalle native's time with the Red Wings is over.

The Detroit Red Wings have acquired a second-round pick in this year's draft and forward Jesse Kiiskinen from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defensive prospect Andrew Gibson, who's from LaSalle.

Gibson, a second-round pick by Detroit in 2023, just signed his three-year, entry-level contract with Detroit on April 28.

In 68 games this season with the OHL's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, he had 12 goals and 44 points.

Gibson was selected 42nd overall by the Wings in the 2023 NHL Draft.