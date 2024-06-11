A Windsor lawyer is asking for any witnesses of a hit and run last month to come forward.

Greg Monforton, a founding partner of Greg Monforton & Partners, Injury Lawyers, has been retained by 26-year-old Hussein Jaber.

Jaber was rollerblading when he was struck by a driver twice at approximately 8 p.m. on May 20, 2024, in the 200 block of Parent Avenue between Chatham Street East and University Avenue East.

The 26-year-old suffered a significant head injury, among other injuries to his neck, both arms, and he's experiencing pain in his left hip and pelvis.

The driver fled the scene, but police quickly located the suspect. Monforton states that the suspect is facing multiple charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Monforton says witnesses, and those with video footage, are asked to come forward.

"It's important that we determine precisely what happened, due diligence basically requires us to very carefully to locate and very carefully interview every single witness to a collision like this. So that's really all we're doing is asking for anyone who might have witnessed this to come forward."





He says Jaber was struck from behind and sustained a number of injuries.



"He lost consciousness temporarily, he suffered injuries to his neck, both arms, he's continuing to experience severe pain in his left hip and pelvis. He's also having difficulties with leg and foot pain, so essentially he likely suffered some form of a head injury because again he lost consciousness for a period of time."



He adds that the suspect is facing a number of criminal charges.



"My client has not yet been contacted by the Crown Attorney's Office, but I expect that he will be in due course. So, the accused of course has the right to fight these charged - whether he does or not, I have no idea, it's far to early to know. At the end of the day, the more information we have, the better."



Monforton says that while some witnesses have come forward, he believes there are others who can help piece together what happened, and why it happened.

Witnesses can contact the firm at 519-258-6490.