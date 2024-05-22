Charges have been laid after a hit-and-run in Windsor.

Windsor police say officers were called to the 200-block of Parent Avenue Monday night (May 20/8:30pm) after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.



According to police, a 26-year-old man was rollerblading with his dog and was hit from behind by a grey Chrysler 300.



Police say just before the collision, the victim and the driver were involved in a heated argument.



Following the argument, investigators say the driver turned his vehicle around and hit the man before fleeing the scene.



The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and his dog was not harmed.



Police say the driver of the vehicle contacted police later that night and reported his involvement in the crash.



He was arrested at his home a short time later.



Police say the 25-year-old driver is charged with assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident.

