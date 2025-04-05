The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Periods of rain ending near noon then cloudy with scattered showers this afternoon. Wind gusting to 50. High 10 or 50.

This evening: Mainly cloudy with some showers around. Windy low plus 1 or 34.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7 or 45.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low zero or 32.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain. High 9 or 48.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 4 or 39.