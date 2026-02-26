Lane restrictions on Front Road in LaSalle are being pushed back one week.

The town posted on social media Thursday morning that upcoming weather predictions have prompted the project to be pushed back a week.

The lane restrictions were set to begin on Front Road from Lafferty Avenue to Boismier Avenue early next week but will now go into place on Monday, March 9.

UPDATE: Upcoming weather predictions have prompted the project to be pushed back a week. Lane restrictions are scheduled to be put in place on Monday, March 9. https://t.co/J2a2CDdvXB — Town of LaSalle (@TownofLaSalle) February 26, 2026

As heard on AM800 news, the lane restrictions are part of the $7.9 million Front Road Storm Sewer Reconstruction project.

According to the town, the reconstruction area includes the section of Front Road from Boismier Avenue to Reaume Road.

The town says the work will include lane restrictions along Front Road, with major traffic delays expected.

Officials say Front Road will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes throughout the project, and there will also be turning restrictions in place.

Front Road intersections at Maple Avenue, Kenwood Avenue, Delaware Avenue, Sacred Heart Drive, and Boismier Avenue will also be temporarily closed.

Town officials say access to businesses along the corridor will remain open; however, temporary closures may occur as construction progresses.

The project started last summer but was delayed several weeks due to the material lead time.

The work includes the installation of underground stormwater pipes, storm chambers/manholes, and catch basins.

It also includes building new pump stations at G. Craig Park and near the Riverdance building on Adams Lane.

The town says that this phase of the project is expected to take a minimum of two months, with additional work near Reaume Road expected to begin in mid-March.

Last year the town said the entire project would be completed by spring 2026 but is now targeting an end date of early July.