A major construction project in the Town of LaSalle has been delayed for a couple of weeks.

Michael Cappucci, the Manager of Engineering in the town, has confirmed that the project has been delayed due to the material lead time.

The Front Road storm sewer rehabilitation project was scheduled to begin on Monday (July 14).

This work will include the installation of underground stormwater pipes, storm chambers, manholes, catch basins, as well as two new new pump stations - one at G. Craig Park and one near the Riverdance building on Adams Lane.

The reconstruction area includes the section of Front Road from Reaume Road to Boismier Avenue. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes and turning restrictions will be in place for the duration of this project.

Cappucci states that construction is now expected to begin in approximately two weeks.

Work will be ongoing into December before all lanes reopen to drivers for the winter.

The pump station work will begin in early 2026 where lanes will be reduced again to finish the project. The entire project is expected to be completed by spring 2026.