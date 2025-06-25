A major construction project in LaSalle is officially moving forward now that council has awarded a tender for the work.

Council met on Tuesday evening where they approved a report regarding the Front Road storm sewer rehabilitation project.

The project tender has been awarded to J&J Lepera Infrastructures at a price of just over $7.9-million.

This project will include the installation of underground stormwater pipes, storm chambers, manholes, catch basins, as well as two new new pump stations - one at G. Craig Park and one near the Riverdance building on the water.

Due to this work, traffic along Front Road will be reduced to two lanes from four, with turning restrictions in place. Traffic lanes will reopen during the winter season and be reduced again in the spring to complete the project.

This work is part of the Town's Storm Water Masterplan, and this project specifically is partially funded through the federal government's Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF). The funding has ensured that up to 40 per cent of the costs be fully funded to a limit of $14.8-million.

Phase 1 of the project will see the sewer work be completed first starting in July from Reaume Road to Boismier Avenue. The pump station work is anticipated to be completed in 2026.

The funding for this project has already been allocated in the 2025 Capital budget. The tender for the pump station work will be issued at the end of 2025.

-with files from AM800's Dustin Coffman