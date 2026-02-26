A major storm sewer construction project is resuming next week in LaSalle.

The town has announced the Front Road Storm Sewer Reconstruction project is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, March 3.

According to the town, the reconstruction area includes the section of Front Road from Boismier Avenue to Reaume Road.

The town says the work will include lane restrictions along Front Road, with major traffic delays expected.

Front Road will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes throughout the project, and there will also be turning restrictions in place.

The town says starting on March 2, one lane will remain open in each direction on Front Road from Lafferty Avenue to Boismier Avenue.

Manager of Engineering Michael Cappucci says some work will begin on Monday, but the actual construction starts on Tuesday.

"You're going to start seeing the detour, the barrels, the signage, and the blockades going up on the Monday," says Cappucci. "So essentially the main work is going to be starting after the detours are in place. We need to have those in place. It's almost like a phased approach. You're going to see something on Monday, and Tuesday is really the bulk of the construction starting."

He's asking motorists to be patient and avoid the area if they can.

"This phase is essentially from Laurier to Boismier; that's where the main work is going to happen, and then within the next, I'd say, less than a month, we will also be starting work at Reaume," he says. "So we're starting it in a phased approach. The idea is for both phases to be completed at the same time, and then we can pave the road and open it back up for everyone."

Front Road intersections at Maple Avenue, Kenwood Avenue, Delaware Avenue, Sacred Heart Drive, and Boismier Avenue will also be temporarily closed.

Cappucci says safety is the main reason for the intersection closures.

"Those streets tie right into the contractor's work zone," says Cappucci. "So for the safety of the workers and the vehicles, we've closed those streets. Those residents will still have access through Divine, so they'll be able to get in and out, but they just won't be able to access Front from those roads that we closed."

Town officials say access to businesses along the corridor will remain open; however, temporary closures may occur as construction progresses.

The $7.9 million project started last summer but was delayed several weeks due to the material lead time.

The work includes the installation of underground stormwater pipes, storm chambers/manholes, and catch basins.

It also includes building new pump stations at G. Craig Park and near the Riverdance building on Adams Lane.

J&J Lepera Infrastructures is doing the work.

The town says that this phase of the project is expected to take a minimum of two months, with additional work near Reaume Road expected to begin in mid-March.

Last year the town said the entire project was expected to be completed by spring 2026.

Cappucci says the work is now expected to be completed by the beginning of July.