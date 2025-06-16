A major construction project is weeks away from beginning in the Town of LaSalle.

Following work at the Matchett Road/Sprucewood Avenue intersection , the town will begin a storm sewer reconstruction project along Front Road.

Mayor Crystal Meloche anticipates construction to begin in July.

"We will be installing underground stormwater pipes, storm chambers, manholes, catch basins, as well as two new new pump stations, one being at G. Craig Park and near our Riverdance building on the water, which about the Adams Lane area," Meloche said.

Meloche says the work is part of the the town's stormwater master plan.

"It's improving infrastructure to reduce risk of flooding, and that's something that we've heard concern from residents over the years, and this has been in the making for about five years to get this project underway," said Meloche.

"We're excited to see it happen but we understand there are going to be some pains to go along with it."

During the project, traffic along Front Road will be reduced from four to two lanes, with turning restrictions in place.

Meloche says phase one of the project covers from Reaume Road to Boismier Avenue.

"It's a pretty large area that it's catching, and this is actually a three stage project," Meloche said.

"This is stage one, which should be done by the mid 2026 area, and then we'll move into stage two, which is our Marentette Drain, which covers a big portion of the town, so I'm not exactly sure if closures for that. And then, stage three is from Victor Street through to Malden."

Heavy delays are expected and residents are encouraged to give themselves extra time for their commute, or to find another route.

Traffic lanes will reopen during the winter season and be reduced again in the spring to complete the project.

The town will also host a drop-in public information centre (PIC), with members of the project team available to answer any questions from residents.

The PIC will take place Thursday, June 19 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Event Centre at LaSalle Landing, 970 Front Road.