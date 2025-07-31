Lane reductions on Front Road in LaSalle are expected to begin by August 11.

Michael Cappucci, the town's manager of engineering says material for the Front Road storm sewer rehabilitation project started to arrive this week and some installation should begin before the end of the week.

He says this stage of construction will not impact Front Road traffic and should everything go well, traffic lanes will be reduced and work within the Front Road corridor will begin by August 11.

The project was slated to begin on July 14 but was delayed due to the material lead time.

The work includes the installation of underground stormwater pipes, storm chambers, manholes, catch basins, as well as two new pump stations - one at G. Craig Park and one near the Riverdance building on Adams Lane.

The reconstruction area is on Front Road from Reaume Road to Boismier Avenue. Traffic in that area will be reduced to two lanes with turning restrictions in place for the duration of the project.

The town says work will be ongoing into December before all lanes reopen to drivers for the winter.

The pump station work will begin in early 2026 where lanes will be reduced again to finish the project. The entire project is expected to be completed by spring 2026.