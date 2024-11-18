Hundreds of workers remain on the picket lines as strike action continues at two major employers across the city.

Nearly 130 members of Unifor Local 2458 walked off the job at Clear Medical Imaging on Oct. 25 to back contract demands, with no further movement in the talks between the union and the employer .

On Friday, 55,000 members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) went on strike nationwide after a year of failed negotiations with Canada Post. Locally, 520 of those members are represented by CUPW Local 630 .

Feeling stress during these times is normal says Maria DeRubeis, Registered Social Worker and host of AM800's Real Talk with Maria DeRubeis .

She says what's most important is how you deal with it and that it's okay to stay informed as to what is happening, but boundaries should also be set.

"If you're going to listen to the news, make sure it's a factual type of site that you're going to. Build a support system so that you have some positive people in your corner. You want to practice self care. For example, exercising, sleeping well, eating well, practicing mindfulness, staying active."

She says strikes can cause people to development anxieties due to the uncertainty during this time.

"If we're finding that we are starting to avoid our friends, activities, maybe we're sleeping longer than necessary that we really need to reach out to a professional to get some support for that."

DeRubeis understands finances can be a challenging at this time and says there are resources available.

"Visiting some local food banks if you're able to, reaching out to family and friends. The holiday's are coming, so perhaps instead of gifts, you could ask for cards for grocery stores, and maybe just limiting your spending to what you absolutely need right now."

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate assistance, call 9-1-1 or go to your nearest emergency room.

More resources can be found here: https://windsoressex.cmha.ca/find-help/ .