The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and the Town of Kingsville are distributing Potassium Iodide (KI) pills to residents living in the secondary zone.

The area is 80 kilometres from Enrico Fermi 2 Nuclear Generating Station. This initiative is to ensure our community is prepared in the unlikely event of a nuclear emergency.

All Kingsville residents are encouraged to pick up a package of KI pills.

If you had previously obtained these pills, they are past their expiration date.

You can pick up a new package of KI pills at the Kingsville Arena Complex, located at 1741 Jasperson Lane, Kingsville on Thursday, April 24 between 2p.m. to 6p.m.

After receiving new KI pills, residents can safely dispose of expired KI pills in their household garbage or drop them off at their local pharmacy.

WECHU says KI pills block the thyroid from absorbing radioactive iodine which may be released during a nuclear incident. KI pills would help to prevent the development of thyroid cancer in such instances.

KI pills are only to be taken when instructed by the WECHU’s Medical Officer of Health. The pills should be stored in a safe, dry, and accessible place along with your 72-hour emergency kit.

For more information on KI pills and KI pill distribution, visit wechu.org/KI or call 519-258-2146 ext. 4445.