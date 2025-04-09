(Washington, DC) -- President Trump is announcing a 90 day pause on some tariffs.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he will also lower reciprocal tariffs during this period.

The President said the pause is effective immediately.

Trump also said he's raising the tariff charged against China to 125-percent.

Wall Street reacted positively to the news with the Dow Jones Industrial Average surging more than 21-hundred points.

The S&P 500 is up over five-percent and the Nasdaq is up over eleven-hundred points.

— with files from MetroSource