Charges have been laid after two vehicles were deliberately set on fire in Windsor.

Windsor police say early Monday morning, officers responded to a report of an intentional fire to a commercial property in the 2200-block of Central Avenue.

When officers arrived, they saw two parked vehicles with significant damage.

According to police, officers learned a male suspect had intentionally set fire to an unoccupied vehicle and the flames then extended to a second vehicle.

The man was a quickly located and arrested by officers.

Police say he had locked himself in a public restroom within a business in the 3500-block of Tecumseh Road East.

The 42-year-old has been charged with arson causing damage to property.

Investigators say no physical injuries were reported but the vehicles sustained roughly $30,000 in damages.

Windsor fire put out the blaze.