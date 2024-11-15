The President of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers Windsor Local 630 says it's unfortunate that it came to a strike, but it had to happen.

Tish Glenn is on the picket lines on Walker Road with her members after a strike began at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Canada Post workers are on strike after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with their employer. A 72-hour strike notice was issued on Tuesday.

55,000 workers are on strike across the country, including over 500 members in Windsor.

Glenn says the union is ready to be at the table to negotiate a fair deal.

She says living wages, and safe working conditions is a main sticking point locally.

"The space is crammed, so it's no safe working conditions. The Health and Safety Standards need to be improved for these workers, but most importantly is the work-life balance that these folks deserve - and they need. So we have folks that actually start at 10 a.m., up to 11:30 a.m., so from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., this is not normal conditions, they're out there late at night."

Glenn says it's not easy, and it is unfortunate that it came to this.

"They're just trying to have a fair collective agreement, bargain in good faith. We truly adore and appreciate our customers, but at the end of the day I want to say this is their post office, it happens to be our work - it's our working conditions, but this is their post office, it's a cherished public service."

She says she believes local residents support the postal workers.

"At the end of the day, that's sometimes all they see is a postal worker, that's the only person they see everyday and they look forward to having that connection, that communication with that individual. And often times it's that postal worker that comes to your door every single day that you get to know, and you build that relationship with."

Mail and packages will not be processed or delivered during the national strike and no new items will be accepted until the labour disruption is over.

Ottawa has signalled it's not ready to intervene in the postal strike.

Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says the strike must be resolved through negotiations.