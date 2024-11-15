Talks between the union representing Clear Medical Imaging workers and the employer remain at an impasse.

Negotiations broke off suddenly Nov. 8 , with both sides pointing fingers, stating each other walked away from the table.

Unifor Local 2458 President Ken Durocher tells AM800 News the union sent a letter to the employer on Monday Nov. 11, in an attempt to resume talks but had not yet heard back.

When reached for comment, Clear CEO Michael Reinkober told AM800 that "Clear Medical Imaging is committed to getting our valued employees back to work".

"We want to resume our critical health services for the patients of Southwestern Ontario as soon as possible. Over the course of bargaining we have made offers to the union's bargaining committee that include improved compensation, which Unifor's bargaining committee continues to reject," said Reinkober.

"We continue to be available to resume substantive bargaining and achieve an agreement that respects our employees and the current fiscal realities of health care."

Workers walked off the job last month to back contract demands with outstanding issues including wages, benefits, overtime, and the union's firm opposition to the employer's plan to expand outsourcing to an overseas call centre at the expense of their members' jobs.

Local 2458 represents 130 members at Clear Medical - who work as x ray and ultrasound technologists, clerical and administrative staff across 11 locations in Windsor, LaSalle, Tecumseh, Essex and Chatham.