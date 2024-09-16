(Palm Beach County, FL) -- The FBI says a man is in custody after what it calls "an apparent assassination attempt" of former President Trump.

The bureau gave few other details but the statement follows a shooting this afternoon near former President Trump's Palm Beach golf club.



A driver was detained driving on Interstate 95 shortly after crossing over from Palm Beach County into Martin County.



Trump was reportedly golfing Sunday when shots rang out, prompting the Secret Service to rush him to safety.



Police and the U.S. Secret Service are investigating.

— with files from MetroSource