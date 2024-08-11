It's been busy at Adventure Bay Family Water Park downtown.

Earlier this summer, the city announced that the water park would expand their hours for the summer season.



Through Labour Day weekend, hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.



Jen Knights, executive director, Recreation and Culture with the city says they're seeing more people in the afternoons.



"So if people are looking for a good time to get on lots of rides and in quick succession, certainly we recommend coming when the park opens right off the bat at 10 a.m. The lines and the crowds will be less busy at that time, but we've had really good response so far to the additional hours."



She says the city has seen their camp numbers bounce back following the pandemic as well as great use of instructional programs and community centres and ice rinks.



"Everyone knows there is something going on in the city for people pretty much daily and after so many weeks, months and even years of things being changed during the pandemic, people are out and about and not only doing things they did in the past but are bringing forward ideas for new programs and we love that and encourage people to continue doing that."



Knights says fall hours will be implemented after Labour Day weekend.



"Starting in the fall the hours will be what we call our academic year hours and we're just in the midst of confirming those, but we'll be open on Saturday's and Sunday's during the academic year and we'll continue extended hours around the December holiday period, as well as March break."



Windsor residents are eligible to receive a minimum 15 per cent discount off general admission rates at Adventure Bay during select times each day.

