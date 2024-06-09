Adventure Bay Family Water Park, 401 Pitt Street West, is set to expand operation hours for the summer.

Starting Saturday June 29, hours will expand from noon to 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Labour Day weekend.



Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Jen Knights, executive director, Recreation and Culture, City of Windsor says the city has heard the feedback from residents.



"We're really excited. We know people have been looking for expanded hours. Our team has been working hard."



She says the city has been busy recruiting and training staff.



"I think a lot of people know that we were hard hit like a lot of other recreation organizations during the pandemic and we've had lots of people come in and take our aquatic leadership courses and get certified and apply to work for us. So we've been onboarding staff and they're in the midst of their summer training right now."



The city had been dealing with a shortage of lifeguards due to some staff members who moved on during the shutdowns throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.



She says the change of the minimum age of being able to be certified as a lifeguard and instructor move from 16 to 15 has helped with recruitment.



"So we're able to get kids interested, keep them interested and get them certified and safely on deck sooner. So that has certainly helped as well and we've got a great compliment of both new and returning staff this year. Not only at the aquatic centre but at all of our outdoor pools."



Knights says the city plans to reopen Lanspeary Pool on Langlois Avenue this summer following the extensive renovations and pool replacement.

Windsor residents are eligible to receive a minimum 15 per cent discount off general admission rates at Adventure Bay during select times each day.