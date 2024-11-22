A suspect has been arrested in connection to an attempted bank robbery in downtown Windsor.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Windsor police say a male suspect entered a bank in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue, approached the counter, and handed the teller a note demanding money.

The suspect fled the scene before receiving any funds.

Officers patrolling downtown as part of the Strengthen the Core initiative quickly located and arrested a suspect a short distance away from the scene.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with attempted robbery.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

As part of the Strengthen the Core—Downtown Windsor Revitalization plan, the city is spending just over $1.3 million to add 12 more Windsor police officers to address drug use and disorderly conduct downtown.