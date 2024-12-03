The Windsor president of Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) Local 630 says some of her members have been impacted by the layoffs issued by Canada Post amid the ongoing strike.

The union, which represents 55,000 striking workers across the country, filed an unfair labour practice complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board over the weekend.

Tish Glenn says she takes the layoffs as a direct threat from Canada Post.

"This is an unprecedented move on the part of [Canada Post Corporation], and to me it's a clear intimidation tactic, it's in violation of the Canada labour code, so, us as postal workers, it's a direct attack on our fundamental right to strike."

CUPW Local 630 represents 520 members in Windsor, however Glenn was unsure just how many members have been impacted here.

"Canada Post did not consult with us as a union before laying off our members, and it's refusing to provide essential information to us as a union in the terms of the number of layoffs, when this happened, and how these employees were selected to be laid off."

She says the union is taking legal action against Canada Post in an effort to access the requested information, and request that the layoffs be rescinded.

"Further more, we're going to encourage our MPs to fulfil their jobs, and in doing that we're going to ask our MPs that they make the decision to be on the right side of history, by allowing us as proud postal workers, to allow us that space, to have the negotiation process be respected."

Canada Post presented the union with a framework to reach negotiated agreements on Sunday.

In response on Monday night, CUPW said the new framework moved closer to the union's position on some issues, but that it remained far from what members could ratify.