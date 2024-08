Windsor Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Police posted to social media that they are looking for 13-year-old Jenna, who was last seen at 4 a.m. in the area of Kiwanis Park, located at 7689 Riverside Drive East.

She is described as 5'5'', with a slender build and shoulder length brown hair.

Police say she was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, denim shorts, blue shoes, and a grey backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police immediately.