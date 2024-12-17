An armed robbery at a Windsor business is under investigation.

Windsor police say officers were called to the 800-block of Grand Marais Road East on Friday, December 13 around 9 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

According to police, a man entered a business with a handgun, pointed it at an employee and demanded money from the cash register.

Police say the man took some money and fled the scene.

Investigators are reporting no injuries and are looking to identify the suspect.

He was wearing a black hoodie with a white Adidas graphic and the hood over his head, black pants, black boots, black gloves, a black mask, and a black leather side bag slung over his shoulder at the time of the incident.

Police are asking residents and businesses in the area to check their surveillance for evidence, specifically between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.