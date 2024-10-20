Windsor police have recovered a stolen vehicle and returned it to its rightful owner.

At 8:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to check on the wellbeing of a woman in a vehicle in the 2000 block of Dougall Avenue.



When officers arrived on scene they found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a grey 2012 Infinity G37X, a vehicle that had previously been reported as stolen.



A suspect was immediately arrested without incident.



A 39-year-old has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.

