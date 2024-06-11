There is a new tax in Windsor for vacant homes.

Mayor Drew Dilkens along with members of city council and city staff officially launched the Vacant Home Tax program on Tuesday.



The program was first approved in November 2023 by city council and it's designed to boost the housing supply in the city.



Under the program, homes unoccupied for more than 183 days in any given year would be issued a three-per-cent levy on top of regular property taxes.

"Most importantly this initiative will help boost the housing supply in Windsor by working to ensure that every available residential space contributes positively to the community evolving housing needs," says Dilkens. "This program is designed to encourage property owners to bring vacate homes back into the housing market."

The mayor says the program is complaint driven and residents that suspect a vacant property are asked to call 3-11.

"If you suspect a property is vacant and meets the criteria simply call 3-11 and that will initiate a process on the city side," says Dilkens.

From there, only those properties suspected to be unoccupied will require property owners to complete a declaration.



Dilkens says if a property owner deliberately falsifies information, they will be issued a $3,500 fine.



He says the program will run annually and all net revenue generated from the program will be reinvested into the city's housing solutions.



"Our goal is to transform vacant properties into thriving homes and this helps to address the housing shortage while improving the overall health and the safety and the well being of neighbourhoods across the entire city," he says.

Janice Guthrie, the city's commissioner of finance and treasurer says the city does not have an exact number of vacant homes in Windsor but early estimates show between 250 and 500 are vacant.



There are similar programs in Toronto, Ottawa and Hamilton.

