An unusual call for Chatham-Kent fire.

Officials say firefighters were called to 67 Queens Street South in Tilbury Wednesday afternoon after an oil-type substance was found while digging on a residential property.



The fire service says under the mutual aid agreement with Windsor Fire and Rescue, hazmat support was request.



Testing was done by the Windsor Hazmat team and it was determined the substance was low hazard.



Chatham-Kent fire say the homeowner and contractor were then allowed to begin the clean up.



Firefighters also visited residents in the area and reassure them that there was no risk.

