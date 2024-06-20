The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel will be closed for a few hours on Sunday for an emergency response exercise.

The annual event involves the Windsor Police Service, Windsor Fire and Rescue, Essex-Windsor EMS, and the Canada Border Services Agency on the Canadian side of the crossing.

On the U.S. side of the tunnel, Detroit Police, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Detroit Fire Department, and Homeland Security are involved.

As a result of the exercise, the tunnel will be closed to all traffic on Sunday, June 23, between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Tal Czudner, CEO of the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corporation, says the emergency response covers a variety of situations and scenarios from medical situations to preparing for a terrorist situation.

Czudner says they do a full debrief at the end of the exercise to examine what happened.

"The WWWEBI-what went well even better if. We want to make sure we're able to take care of things; it's a huge part of our operations," he says. "At the tunnel, we believe strongly in ensuring that we're the safest passenger vehicle crossing connecting Canada and the U.S."

The annual emergency response exercise is one of just two times a year that the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel closes for traffic, joining the few hours when it's closed for the annual Detroit Free Press Marathon, which sees runners cross over into Windsor before heading back to Detroit.