Windsor city council will be asked to approve an option to replace the Charles Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain.

Two replacement options were proposed at the end of July: Option 1 including a "like-for-like" floating fountain which would be a scaled down version of the previous fountain and would be removed in the winter at a total estimated cost of $10.5-million, with Option 2 being a land-based fountain with a total price tag of $18.8-million.

The report was deferred in July to allow for further consultation, and now administration is recommending council approve Option 1.

Option 1 would see $9-million in construction costs with an additional $1.5-million to allow for site storage at Reaume Park in the winter.

The Charles Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain was installed in 1978, and named after Brooks, who was president of the United Auto Workers Local 444 and was shot and killed at the union hall on Turner Road in 1977 by a fired Chrysler worker.

Gary Kaschak, ward 8 councillor, says he's in favour of Option 1.

"I think it's potentially really good news moving forward. Of course there's lots of dollars allocated to that and maybe there's even a chance we could get some grant funding from some type of build funds as well here moving forward to offset the cost to the taxpayer."

Kaschak says council could approve a Pay-As-You-Go plan across multiple years.

"If we don't want to have to fund it all in one year, and have any type of large potential tax increase, but funding it over various years to Pay-As-You-Go is a good way to move on this one. And hopefully we can get the construction, and the design totally finished, and get that back in the water here as soon as possible."

Fred Francis, ward 1 councillor, says he's in favour of Option 1 to complete this legacy project.

"It's something that already existed from 1978 onward, so I think the people and the residents of the city expect us to replace it. I think they expect us to have another Peace Fountain there, and obviously we would want to continue to memorialize Charles Brooks and the labour movement, and yeah it's a high price tag but you're doing a like-for-like replacement."

Depending on council approval and detailed design, planning could start later this year, with tendering anticipated in 2025, and construction to start in early 2026. The new fountain would be expected to open the following year in 2027.

The new floating fountain design includes LED lighting, controls for display, and will propel water up to 21 meters, or 70 feet, in the air.

The fountain is named after the late Charles Brooks, and the family was consulted in the process where they gave "enthusiastic support" for Option 1.

Council meets on Monday, Nov. 25 at 10 a.m.