Windsor city council will be presented with two new options to replace the Charles Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain.

An update will be presented to council on Monday after the city struggled to see interest from vendors to replace the fountain due to the high cost and complexity.

Originally the city was looking for a fountain that would operate on the water in the summer and the winter, instead of being removed in the colder months like the previous one, however feedback from vendors showed the winter fountain would be difficult.

During an in-camera session on July 8, 2024, council directed administration to cancel the request for proposal, and bring back cost-effective options for council to consider.

Option 1 would be a "like-for-like" floating fountain. This would be a scaled down replacement of the previous fountain, and would be removed in the winter months. In 2022 the cost was estimated to be between $7-million and $8.1-million.

Option 2 would explore a land-based fountain alternative. This fountain would be on land and would consist of nozzles projecting water into the bay. This would reduce any risks associated with in-water work and maintenance. In 2022 the cost was estimated to be between $8.3-million and $9.5-million.

Gary Kaschak, ward 8 city councillor, says it's disappointing to see another delay for this project, but now this allows for more public input.

"We would go back and consult with the residents, and the locals here, and see what they thought, whether they wanted to go with a like-for-like without the in-water component for the winter, or this land-based fountain component which might be a little easier from an infrastructure standpoint, but that doesn't appear to be a whole lot of cost savings either."



He says this project is more than they budgeted for back in 2022.



"Now the cost for the floating fountain design are in the seven to eight million dollar range, the land option being in that eight and a half to nine and a half million range. So we'll budget it about $8-plus-million for that, so we're closer. But it's frustrating for elected officials to see these cost overruns, it's frustrating for residents."



Kaschak says at this point in time he's leaning towards Option 1 - the "like-for-like" floating fountain.

"It makes it similar to the original Peace Fountain which was very unique, and iconic. I do like that option, it does show - at least at this point in time - the floating fountain design is about $1-million cheaper. So I like the cost savings to the residents, and I like also that floating fountain design. But it doesn't have that winter-weather component. But certainly I'm open."

Regardless of which option council selects, Dillon Consulting will undertake a feasibility review, risk analysis, and cost estimates for design and construction.

Kaschak says he's hoping that whichever option is selected that is can be completed by spring or summer of 2026.

City council had allocated $8-million for the replacement back in 2022.

The Peace Fountain was installed in 1978 and was removed from the Detroit River for the final time at the end of September 2023.

Council will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday.