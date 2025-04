Five games and the Windsor Spitfires are moving on.

The Spitfires hosted the Soo Greyhounds Friday night, and secured themselves a second round playoff spot in the 8-4 victory.

The Spitfires won the series 4-1.

During Friday night's game, captain Liam Greentree scored a hat trick, earning himself first star of the game.

The Spits will now face-off against the Kitchener Rangers in the second round.