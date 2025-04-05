The city is set to resume upgrades at Assumption North Park and Centennial Park along the riverfront between McEwan Avenue and Askin Avenue.

Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino says the next phase of lighting improvements is set to begin Monday April 7.

"It's like a beautification safety project, and it's going to look really good, it's been in process for quite some time, and now that the weather seems to be warming up, it seems like people can start getting back to work," Agostino said.

Agostino says during the construction period, residents and visitors are still welcome to come enjoy the parks.

"We've gotten a lot of feedback over the years, and certain things that people want to see down there, and, you know, more lights is one of them, and whatever makes it safer, whatever makes it look better is something that continue to hitch our wagon to, and that's something we want to see done throughout the city, not just out on the riverfront, but all of our parks," said Agostino.

The city says work should take 12 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

The park will remain open to the public during this work, but the construction area will be fenced off until completion.