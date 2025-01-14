A $7.3 million settlement has been reached five years after a fire at a downtown Windsor highrise.

An electrical fire in the garage at Westcourt Place, quickly spread throughout the building in Nov. 2019, forcing a full evacuation of its 154 residential suites and 20 commercial tenants who shared 80,000 square feet of space at 251 Goyeau Street.

The building has sat vacant since that day.

Shortly after the fire, a $35-million class-action lawsuit was launched against the building’s owners by law firm Strosberg Wingfield Sasso LLP, and was certified in Feb. 2022.

The law firm announced Monday that a proposed settlement agreement had been reached subject to court approval.

Lawyer Harvey Strosberg says most of his clients have moved on from the building in the five years since the fire.

"I think there's only about 30, more or less, that have not severed formally their relationship, and could now, they'll get $5,500 if they formally sever the relationship and their damages on top of that."

He says some tenants had insurance to help cover expenses, while others got help from the City of Windsor.

"They stepped up and gave money to the people that didn't have anywhere to live, and the City of Windsor spent money, and they'll get some money back as part of the settlement."

Strosberg says no commercial tenants will return to Westcourt after they were given a timeline as to when the building could be occupied again.

"It will be at least another 10 to 12 months before they would get ready to rent, and subject to the engineers and the people that do the work, so at least another year."

The judge will hold a hearing on the proposed settlement on Thursday Mar. 6.