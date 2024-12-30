A multi-vehicle crash shutdown down Tecumseh Road East in both directions between Turner Road and Byng Road Sunday evening.

Shortly after 5 p.m., officers arrived on scene and found three damaged vehicles - two with significant front-end damage and one with minor damage.

The investigation revealed that while a was motorist turning south from Tecumseh onto Byng, it forced a second motorist to swerve to avoid a collision.

As a result of the evasive action, the second motorist then collided with a third vehicle, with the force of that impact pushing the third vehicle into a fourth vehicle.

Windsor police say two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No charges have been laid at this time.